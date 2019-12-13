Style

Last Chance to Beat Holiday Shipping Deadlines at Cole Haan

shipping deadline
3
Cole Haan 2 / 3

GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford

GET IT!

A comfortable and good-looking integration of performance and tradition, the Oxford wingtip GrandEvølution features a dual-layer cushioning approach. It’s softer under the heel and firmer in the forefoot, for as much cushioning and energy return as a top-of-the-line running shoe. In black with a white or black sole, or two shades of tan (we like this darker one), it’s leather-lined and ready for the office—and the office party after.

Get It: Save $30 on the GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford ($250; was $280) at Cole Haan

Check out the last great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style