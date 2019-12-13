Last Chance to Beat Holiday Shipping Deadlines at Cole Haan

GrandEvølution Wingtip OxfordGET IT!
A comfortable and good-looking integration of performance and tradition, the Oxford wingtip GrandEvølution features a dual-layer cushioning approach. It’s softer under the heel and firmer in the forefoot, for as much cushioning and energy return as a top-of-the-line running shoe. In black with a white or black sole, or two shades of tan (we like this darker one), it’s leather-lined and ready for the office—and the office party after.
Get It: Save $30 on the GrandEvølution Wingtip Oxford ($250; was $280) at Cole Haan
