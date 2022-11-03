Layer up With This Seamless Reign Tech 1/4 Hoodie From Rhone

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Gone are the days when you could comfortably leave the house with no sleeves and a pair of shorts. You gotta bundle up when you head out and that need to bundle up is only gonna increase as the days go on. So if you want to add some comfortable new gear to your cold-weather wardrobe, the Seamless Reign Tech 1/4 Hoodie from Rhone is a smart move in our minds.

Rhone is an amazing brand. We’ve tried plenty of items from them in our day and the Seamless Reign Tech 1/4 Hoodie is one of them. It’s a lightweight hoodie but it is one that will make a big impact when the cold starts to rise in the coming days. Whether you throw it on when hanging out in the home or as part of a layered outfit when you go out, it’s gonna get the job done.

Made with a material blend of 54/46 Nylon/FES, this Seamless Hoodie is incredibly durable and mobile. You can move freely in this lightweight piece of clothing and you’ll feel good doing so. It’s soft to the touch so you will feel pretty damn cozy whenever you throw this on.

An added benefit to this hoodie is that it’s got anti-odor tech. If you throw it on during a workout, it’s not gonna end up stinking to the highest of heavens. With one purchase, you can get yourself a comfy and cozy sweater that is good for hanging out or working out. How can you go wrong with any of that?

There’s never a bad time to add some new gear to one’s closet and this Seamless Reign Tech 1/4 Hoodie is something you shouldn’t wait to pick up. Lightweight, durable, comfortable, and odor-resistant. That’s the kind of combo that any guy can roll with. Pick one up now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the Seamless Reign Tech 1/4 Hoodie ($118) at Rhone

