Layer Up With This Selected Homme Loose Jake Overshirt

The weather isn’t getting warmer anytime soon. The year just started and we need to keep ourselves nice and cozy whenever we leave the house. And you can most certainly do that when you head on over to Zappos and picking up this Selected Homme Loose Jake Overshirt. Your wardrobe will greatly benefit from it.

Layering up is the best way to stay warm during the winter. In most cases, that’s the only way to do so. You gotta wear warm clothing and a lot of it. And to get a good middle layer (or top layer on not-as-brutally cold days) in your wardrobe, the Selected Homme Loose Jake Overshirt is a good choice for any man.

Just look at the Selected Homme Loose Jake Overshirt. If you look at that and don’t want to wear that out and about, then you are sorely mistaken. Sorry to say friends, but you have goofed. Because this is a stylish shirt. A real classic. That organic cotton design gives it a homey and cozy look that fits right in with the winter season we find ourselves in.

Most importantly, this is a warm-as-hell shirt. That cotton design gives it such a luxurious and warm feel that you can’t go wrong throwing it on when you go out. And even better is that this shirt is incredibly affordable right now. Zappos is blowing the price out of the water right now. No time better than now to pick one up.

So if you need to get some new clothes for the winter season with some of that holiday money you got burning up your pocket, then the Selected Homme Loose Jake Overshirt is a good pick. Head on over to Zappos right now and pick one up before they run out of stock. It’s bound to happen pretty soon.

Get It: Pick up the Selected Homme Loose Jake Overshirt ($41; was $135) at Zappos

