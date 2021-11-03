Leather Jacket Guide 2021: The Best Picks for Men

Whether you’re the kind of guy who meticulously plans his outfits or you prefer to improvise based on whatever isn’t buried in your hamper, there’s one article of clothing that’ll guarantee a sartorial confidence boost: the leather jacket. (A kick-ass pair of cowboy boots is definitely a close second.) With a leather jacket on your back, the mundane experiences of everyday life suddenly become moments to remember. You’ll be swaggering down the street instead of strolling. Sidling up to the bar for a top-shelf cocktail instead of the usual swill. And everyone around you will be thinking, “Who is that?” (in your head, at least).

There’s no season better suited to a leather jacket than the cooler autumn and winter months. Need to get one in your closet? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve sifted through dozens of the latest and greatest leather jackets to zero in on our favorite pieces. Our wishlist hits on a variety of forms and variations, from bombers to truckers, that fit any type of occasion. And we’ve also highlighted the details that make them stand out from the pack—just like you will while wearing ‘em—including removable hoods, unconventional colorways, and more.

Read on for our top 11 leather jacket picks for this season.

The Best Leather Jackets for Men

1. Hugo Boss Extra-Slim-Fit Biker Jacket

Made from premium nappa leather, this moto-inspired jacket offers a trim fit and a streamlined look. The silver zipper is the only adornment on the outside, but inside, it’s fully lined for a comfortable feel, and interior zip pockets can store all your essentials.

[$545; hugoboss.com]

2. Nanushka Chua Regenerated Leather Jacket

Sustainability-minded brand Nanushka crafts its Chua jacket using regenerated leather to help minimize textile waste (a QR code on the jacket itself reveals its manufacturing journey). Hitting just above the thighs, the boxy silhouette comes with four patch pockets, and the oversized collar is detachable, so you can dial in your look.

[$1,175; nanushka.com]

3. Schott Nubuck Cowhide Mechanic’s Jacket

Schott dreamed up the original motorcycle jacket for Harley-Davidson nearly a century ago, but the legendary brand’s other styles are well worth a look, too. Inspired by workwear, this jacket is constructed with sturdy-yet-supple hand-buffed nubuck for superior style. It features a blue cotton chambray lining for added comfort, and details like a goatskin leather contrast collar and metal donut shank buttons really make it a standout.

[$820; schottnyc.com]

4. Wilsons Leather Justin Genuine Leather Jacket

Adding a killer leather jacket to your wardrobe doesn’t have to entail draining your bank account. Wilsons’ timeless Justin bomber is a premium leather jacket that’ll last a lifetime—and won’t cost you a fortune. It comes in five different colors (including a striking shade of blue), and over the years, it’ll fade and gain character the more you wear it.

[$200; wilsonsleather.com]

5. Mr. P Suede Trucker Jacket

Inspired by vintage trucker jackets, this piece from Mr. Porter’s in-house menswear label is built for easy layering on cool-weather days. Sub it into any look you’d typically cap off with your favorite denim jacket—over a T-shirt or chunky turtleneck sweater, for example.

[$1,045; mrporter.com]

6. Belstaff Weybridge Jacket

This café racer moto jacket from Belstaff has a streamlined shape (compared to classic versions of this style), which gives it a more contemporary look than its predecessors. Lightweight and hand-coated with the brand’s signature waxing for extra durability, the Weybridge boasts a number of unique style details, including channel quilted shoulders and elbows, a buckle at the collar, and four external pockets.

[$1,695; belstaff.com]

7. Valstar Suede Overshirt

This utilitarian overshirt is an outerwear classic and one of Valstar’s mainstays. It’s expertly handcrafted in Italy with super-soft lamb suede, and since it’s unlined, you can wear it through all seasons when you need a stylish layer that adds a pop of color. Fasten the hidden button placket in the front or leave it open to reveal a graphic tee underneath.

[$1,450; mrporter.com]

8. Baracuta G9 Leather Harrington Jacket

Baracuta’s Harrington jacket debuted on the golf course back in the 1930s, and it remains one of the English brand’s most cherished styles. This leather G9 variation, sold exclusively on Mr. Porter, is made in Italy from soft, dark green leather and features Baracuta’s iconic Fraser Tartan lining.

[$1,310; mrporter.com]

9. Mackage Magnus

A classic leather motorcycle jacket with an asymmetrical zipper, the Magnus from Canadian label Mackage is washed to give it a worn-in appearance. It also comes with a removable drawcord hood and bib (made with comfy fleece jersey fabric) for added warmth and a streetwear-inspired edge.

[$990; mackage.com]

10. Overland Memphis Lambskin Leather Bomber Moto Jacket

Slick moto style meets bomber functionality with Overland’s Memphis jacket. Made of top grain hand-waxed lambskin, it has a subtle sheen and a flattering slim fit, and its wool lining and removable knit collar and bib offer plenty of warmth. On the outside, key details like snap cuffs and a high collar with a buckle closure give it a distinctive look.

[$469; overland.com]

11. Reiss Walton Funnel Neck Leather Jacket

The suave Walton jacket from Reiss is cut for a tailored fit and serves up an understated, streamlined look. A single silver zipper anchors a funnel neckline, and it’s paired with two front hand pockets and a ribbed jersey hem and cuffs.

[$695; reiss.com]

