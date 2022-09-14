Style

Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

Schott Nubuck Cowhide Mechanic's Jacket on a white background. leather jackets
1. Schott Nubuck Cowhide Mechanic’s Jacket

Schott dreamed up the original motorcycle jacket for Harley-Davidson nearly a century ago, but the legendary brand’s other styles are well worth a look, too. Inspired by workwear, this jacket is constructed with sturdy-yet-supple hand-buffed nubuck for superior style. It features a blue cotton chambray lining for added comfort, and details like a goatskin leather contrast collar and metal donut shank buttons really make it a standout.

[$910; schottnyc.com]

