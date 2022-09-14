Style

Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

Man wearing a Wilsons Leather Justin Genuine Leather Jacket. leather jackets
15
Wilsons Leather Justin Genuine Leather JacketCourtesy Image 2 / 15

2. Wilsons Leather Justin Genuine Leather Jacket

Get It

Adding a killer leather jacket to your wardrobe doesn’t have to entail draining your bank account. Wilsons’ timeless Justin bomber is a premium leather jacket that’ll last a lifetime—and won’t cost you a fortune. It comes in five different colors (including a striking shade of blue), and over the years, it’ll fade and gain character the more you wear it.

[$200; wilsonsleather.com]

