Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

2. Wilsons Leather Justin Genuine Leather JacketGet It
Adding a killer leather jacket to your wardrobe doesn’t have to entail draining your bank account. Wilsons’ timeless Justin bomber is a premium leather jacket that’ll last a lifetime—and won’t cost you a fortune. It comes in five different colors (including a striking shade of blue), and over the years, it’ll fade and gain character the more you wear it.
[$200; wilsonsleather.com]
