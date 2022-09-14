Style

Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

3. Valstar Suede Overshirt

This utilitarian overshirt is an outerwear classic and one of Valstar’s mainstays. It’s expertly handcrafted in Italy with super-soft lamb suede, and since it’s unlined, you can wear it through all seasons when you need a stylish layer that adds a pop of color. Fasten the button placket in the front or leave it open to reveal a graphic tee underneath.

[$1,785; mrporter.com]

