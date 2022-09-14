Leather Jacket Guide 2022: The 15 Best Picks for Men

4. Overland Memphis Lambskin Leather Bomber Moto JacketGet It
Slick moto style meets bomber functionality with Overland’s Memphis jacket. Made of top grain hand-waxed lambskin, it has a subtle sheen and a flattering slim fit, and its wool lining and removable knit collar and bib offer plenty of warmth. On the outside, key details like snap cuffs and a high collar with a buckle closure give it a distinctive look.
[$495; overland.com]
