Leatherman Has The Clothing You Need To Live An Active Life

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s never a bad time to pick up some new clothing. Especially if you’re the type that lives a very active day. Going from work to chores outdoors to hanging with the guys. It’s hard to find clothing that can handle such a dynamic life. But you can find the clothing you need over at Leatherman, such as the Basics Long Sleeve Tee Shirt.

Leatherman is a brand that is making its first foray into the clothing game. It’s been making high-quality multi-tools for any man to use to tackle any problem. And with this new line of clothing that includes the Basics Long Sleeve Tee Shirt, you can be sure you’re getting clothing that is just as well made and dynamic.

The Basics Long Sleeve Tee Shirt is like the rest of the clothing you need from this new launch, in that it is made from 100% American Sourced Cotton. That gives it the comfort you need to tackle any situation outdoors. And when the time comes, it’ll help keep you warm when the season brings about the cold.

It doesn’t hurt that the Basics Long Sleeve Tee Shirt is a pretty good-looking piece of fashion. That’s like the rest of the new line. The cotton makes the colors pop and makes you look as comfortable as you feel. Having tried out this shirt ourselves, we can say that you will be in heaven adding this to your wardrobe.

This new line of clothing at Leatherman is something to see to believe. When we got this Basics Long Sleeve Tee Shirt, we were thrilled to try it out. And we were even happier when we actually did put it on. Now it’s a fast favorite of ours. So pick up a pair now to add to your collection and wear it in any situation. It can handle it.

Get It: Pick up the Basics Long Sleeve Tee Shirt ($45) at Leatherman

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best Whey Protein Powders Under $60 To Get Your Body Beach Ready

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!