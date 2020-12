Waffle Henley GET IT!

When you’re working from home this holiday, you’ll be happy to have this Waffle Henley wrapped around your body. It’s so soft and luxurious. The warmth it provides is pretty impressive as well. Doesn’t hurt that it looks great as well. We loved adding this to our wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Waffle Henley ($45) at Pact Apparel

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!