Level up at the Gym With These Project Rock 5 Training Shoes at Under Armour

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Going to the gym with the proper gear on is key. Sure, you could just throw on whatever old crap you got stashed in the back of the closet. But if you want the best results, you want to be as comfortable and supported as possible. And with these Project Rock 5 Training Shoes from Under Armour, you’ll be ready to get the best results possible at the gym.

When it comes to working out and looking like a specimen from legends of yore, few can match the physical presence of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. One look at the guy and you can tell he knows how to get results at the gym. So when he puts his name on something, you know that you can trust it for your own workout routine.

Having the Project Rock 5 Training Shoes in your life will make a big difference in your workout routine. The amount of comfort and support that these provide will give you an extra edge when hitting the weights. You’ll be able to kick it into another gear when you got this keeping you firmly planted in place.

You’ll be surprised how lightweight these Project Rock 5 Training Shoes are when you put them on. For a pair of footwear that is this durable and supportive, with soles and heels that just don’t quit, you’d think you’d have something a little stiffer. But this lightweight shoe really knows how to absorb the impact and keep you going.

Under Armour is always the place to go when you’re looking to improve your workout routine. And the Project Rock 5 Training Shoes are sure to improve your workout routine. Pick up a pair of these now so you can lift weights with more stability so you can get better gains.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock 5 Training Shoes ($150) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

