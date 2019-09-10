Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A new season means a new wardrobe, and thankfully for our closets (not so much for our bank accounts) Outerknown has a collaboration collection with Levi’s we just couldn’t pass up.

Outerknown is synonymous with eco-responsibility: Each item is consciously-made, from the seeds to the suppliers to the design. Sustainability is a big part of the brand, and every part of the process is absolutely transparent. Beyond that, the brand ensures safe working environments for the people involved in the global manufacturing community.

Levi’s, of course, needs no introduction. The brand goes hand-in-hand with great denim, superb washes, and cuts unlike any other.

The new collection features effortlessly cool Sherpa trucker jackets, slim-fit denim and of course, plenty of cool tees. Check out our picks below.