It’s the Time of the Season—for Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi’s are legendary—for good reason. of all the brand’s most renowned styles, there’s only one that can’t be rocked year-round—the Sherpa Trucker Jackets. The iconic coat is a cold-weather staple for guys of all ages. No matter where or how you grew up, chances are you had the faux fur-lined denim jacket at some point in your life. Or always wanted one.

Now’s your chance to relive those fond memories. Or, to finally make that long-lost dream come true. Right now you can pick up the Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket starting at just $70. It’s the perfect time of year for one.

The Sherpa Trucker Jacket has come a long way. No longer limited to blue-jean denim and white fur, the Sherpa trucker is now available in all shades and washes of denim, including black. The fur comes in any multitude of colors. And the jacket outer comes in all sorts of fabrics beyond denim, too. Faux Leather? Corduroy? Absolutely, what color would you prefer? And there are plenty of sizes and styles available these days too, including Big & Tall and Oversized.

One of our favorite new styles of the Sherpa Trucker is the new canvas outer. Available in Dress Blue (navy, from $98) with matching dark fur or Dress Boots (tan, $128) with white fur, it’s reminiscent of the popular waxed cotton jackets so hip these days. Except, y’know, cooler.

It’s sherpa-lined in the body, with quilted nylon down the sleeves. The canvas outer repels wind and water better than the more absorbent denim. And if it does get wet, it’ll dry faster.

Right now at Levi’s, you can grab the Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket in all-black denim starting at just $70. It’s a fantastic, sleek look that’s different from everyone else, thanks mainly to the matching black faux fur lining. Better still, the black silhouette will go with anything. You can dress it up with chinos or just rock it with black jeans. Either way, you’ll cut a cool, mysterious swath through the crowd in this coat.

Get It: Save $28 on the Sherpa Trucker Jacket ($70; was $98) at Levi’s

Unsurprisingly, you can find a ton of Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jackets on Amazon as well. Available in a multitude of styles, sizes, colors, and finishes, Amazon is a great place to pick up Levi’s gear. And a ton of these jackets are available through Amazon Prime Wardrobe, which gives you a week to try on items. You can just send them back if you don’t like them.

No matter where you shop, a Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket is a must-have for fall and winter. You’ll look cool, feel warm, and walk confidently, knowing there’s not a guy on the street with a better coat than you.

