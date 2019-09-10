Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Dressing comfortably shouldn’t mean sacrificing style. There has to be a happy medium here. Whether you’re heading out to a party, to work, to run errands, or whatever your day holds, you want to look great and feel relaxed—not like something is weighing you down.

The best way to do just that? A bomber jacket. They’re lightweight, look effortlessly cool, and infuse any outfit with a heavy dose of style. Case in point? The Nike Men’s Bomber Jacket, now on sale at Macy’s.

The interior of the jacket is made with cotton and polyester so it can withstand the elements but it can also breathe so it doesn’t feel like a sauna. It really is the best kind of jacket for the fall season because it is lightweight but fashionable. Plus that deep blue is remarkably versatile—it looks great no matter what it’s paired with.

Our favorite part of this stylish jacket, however, is the discount. It’s 50 percent off and just $40, so it’s shockingly affordable. While it comes in two colors—black and blue—only the blue is eligible for the discount. Pick it up today before it sells out and is gone for good.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Men’s Bomber Jacket ($40; was $80) at Macy’s.

