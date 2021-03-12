Limited time only! 40% Off At Under Armour For Military, First Responders, Health Care Workers, Nurses, and Teachers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are still in the midst of a pandemic that is putting the world through a lot. But no one is being put through more than our front line workers. Military, Military, First Responders, Health Care Workers, Nurses, and Teachers all have to deal with a lot. And to show its appreciation, they can all get 40% Off At Under Armour.

40% Off At Under Armour is a pretty great deal no matter how you cut it up. Even if you aren’t looking for clothes to work out in, the items within the store are all so comfortable and stylish for casual trips outside. So much so that you’ll have a hard time going back to other brands.

With this 40% Off At Under Armour sale going on for our frontliners out there, there are plenty of options to choose from. But we feel that you guys might want to take a look at the Project Rock 2 Training Shoes. A pair of shoes that are perfect for pretty much any occasion.

If you guys go to the gym, then you know how important a pair of shoes like these Project Rock 2 Training Shoes are. They give you the support and comfort you need to go as hard as possible. With these shoes on, you can hit new heights and see better results from your workouts.

Or you can just put these Project Rock 2 Training Shoes on when you leave the house. Whether it’s for errands or for physically demanding jobs, these will become fast favourites for anyone. That’s just how comfortable they are. Not to mention how stylish they look as well.

There are really a lot of options out there for frontline workers to choose from at UA. Whether you pick up these Project Rock 2 Training Shoes or go for one of the countless options in the store, you won’t be let down. Make sure to do so by March 15th, 2021.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock 2 Training Shoes ($140) at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out 10 Best Moisture-Wicking Men’s Underwear For Working Out

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!