Def Leppard Split Dye Tee GET IT!

Been watching Peacemaker and wanting to get a more hair metal aesthetic in your life? Well, save yourself the hassle of dousing your hair in hairspray and just pick up this slick shirt representing the icons of hair metal.

Get It: Pick up the Def Leppard Split Dye Tee ($39) at Urban Outfitters

