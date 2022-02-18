Style

Line Your Drawers With Some New Urban Outfitters Graphic Tees

Metallica Ride The Lightning Tee
7
Urban Outfitters 3 / 7

Metallica Ride The Lightning Tee

GET IT!

The best heavy metal band of all time gets one of the best shirts we’ve seen in a long time, taking the cover of their iconic second album and turning a shirt into a walking album cover that goes beyond the chest and extends out to the arms. A banger of a shirt just like every track on this album is a banger.

Get It: Pick up the Metallica Ride The Lightning Tee ($39) at Urban Outfitters

