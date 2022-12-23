Listen to Music and Protect Your Eyes With These Bose Frames

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just because the days are shorter in the winter, that doesn’t mean the sun can’t be a pain in the neck. You’d be best served having a pair of sunglasses in your life to keep the sun at bay. And with these Bose Frames, you will have a good-looking pair that does a lot more than just keep them eyes of yours protected from the rays.

One look at the Bose Frames and you’ll probably want to pick them up. We know we did. They have a classic wraparound design, one that makes you look like a baseball player out on the field waiting to field a grounder. So right off the bat, the style of these is well worth a pickup. But alas, there is more to them to make the value that much higher.

As is the want with any pair of sunglasses, these Bose Frames are pretty damn good at keeping the sun out of your eyes. You can walk about all day doing whatever it is you gotta do in these without worrying about eye pain. Especially helpful when the snow falls and the glare can get too much to bear.

More than just the look and the efficacy of its sun-protecting design is that these also double as headphones. You can put these on and have amazing quality audio pumping right into your ears without disturbing anyone around you. Being that they come from Bose, you know that these are going to deliver the audio you need.

Having a pair of these in our life has been quite an improvement. Running our errands and heading to work is so much more enjoyable with these Bose Frames in them. So if you want to pick up a pair of these, you should do so now. There’s a good chance these are gonna go out of stock soon enough.

Get It: Pick up the Bose Frames ($125; was $249) at Amazon

