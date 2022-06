Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes GET IT!

Lots of Dads love to golf. If you got one of those kinds of Dads, then he can truly benefit from having the comfort and support of these Nike golf shoes in their life.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 Golf Shoes ($180) at Nike

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!