Nike Dri-FIT Knit Training Shorts GET IT!

Get Dad a new pair of shorts like these to make his summer more relaxed. Whether they work out or not, these will keep them nice and breezy in the heat. And if they do work out, then they will handle all the stress he can throw at them.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Dri-FIT Knit Training Shorts ($35) at Nike

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!