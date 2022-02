Black Diamante Lace Ups GET IT!

A good pair of shoes can really tie an outfit together and these lace-ups are gonna really make you pop when you throw them on. Just an exquisite look that exemplifies the Sebastian Cruz Couture experience.

Get It: Pick up the Black Diamante Lace Ups ($1,495) at Sebastian Cruz Couture

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!