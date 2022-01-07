Load up Your Underwear Drawer With the Durable Knit Boxer Brief

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every guy needs to have good underwear in their life. It’s a necessity. They may not be the most fun object to go shopping for, but we need them. And when you try on the kind of underwear that SAXX carries, like the Daytripper Durable Knit Boxer Brief, you will understand how transformative a good pair of undies can be.

We’ve written about SAXX before and it must be said yet again that we love the underwear that this brand carries. Some of the most comfortable and mobile pair of undies we’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing. Certainly puts our older undies to shame. And the Daytripper Durable Knit Boxer Brief is no different.

One of the great things about SAXX undies is the great designs you can get. Style may not be the ultimate goal with our undies, but it doesn’t have to be an either/or game. You can get a pair like these with a festive and wintery Budweiser design that will give you a little chuckle when you throw them on in the morning.

The main benefit of the Daytripper Durable Knit Boxer Brief and the other SAXX products is the way they are made. Unbelievable soft material that makes your boys feel like they’re floating on a cloud. And the pouch that helps keep the balls from sticking to your sides. All in all, these can’t be beat.

Heading on over to SAXX right now and picking up the Daytripper Durable Knit Boxer Brief is a smart move. You will give your underwear drawer a nice kick to the butt, increasing the style and comfort levels in a big way. Pick up a pair right now to get the New Year started off just right.

Get It: Pick up the Daytripper Durable Knit Boxer Brief ($28) at SAXX

