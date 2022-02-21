The Longines Legend Diver collection of watches has been around since 2007, but it received a substantial refresh earlier this month when the brand introduced several models sporting vivid new colors. Longines has a long history of creating water-going watches (about 85 years, in fact). While some brands offer faithful recreations of past models, the new additions to the Legend Diver series prove you can honor your history—and draw style cues from it—while also adding plenty of visual interest, too.

The brand’s first water-ready watch was introduced in 1937, and it just so happened to be the first chronograph in the world with waterproof pushbuttons—a design the company patented soon after. The Longines Legend Diver series history goes back to 1959, with the the brand’s first true diver, the SuperCompressor.

The latest Legend Diver release draws on the SuperCompressor’s design, but leans into more eye-catching colors like beige, grey, royal blue, and burgundy. Consumers can opt between two case sizes: 42mm and 36mm. All of the watches feature common design hallmarks like box-shaped sapphire crystal over the dial, a shaded dial design (dark at the edges and lighter in the center), two screw-in crowns, and a screw-down caseback. While most divers utilize a rotating bezel you manipulate directly with your hands, the Legend Divers have a rotating bezel that’s placed underneath the sapphire crystal, which you can rotate using one of the crowns. That unique system gives the watches an especially streamlined look—so much so that they look more like dress watches than something you’d take on a dive.

Even so, they’re built to be reliable companions underwater. Each watch is equipped with luminous hands, hour markers, and indices for excellent visibility, and they’re water-resistant to 300 meters. Don a wetsuit or a wool suit—these watches will be right at home with either.

And with this latest release, you’ll get even more options for color coordination. The new 42mm watches are available in beige or grey with matching fabric straps (the grey is a NATO strap for enhanced size adjustability). If you prefer a smaller case size, you’ll have even more colors to choose from. The 36mm models are available in beige and burgundy with color-matched fabric straps, and also royal blue with a matching blue leather strap. All of the Legend Divers are powered by automatic mechanical movements.

Looking for dress watch style with dive watch toughness? You’ve found it.

[$2,400; longines.com]

