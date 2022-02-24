Look Fresh at the Office With These Timberland Chukka Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Picking up new footwear is always fun. Checking out the options and seeing what’s around, picturing what works with us and our look. Macy’s is a great place to shop for new footwear because you can find such amazing options there like these Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots available for purchase.

One look and you can tell that these Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots are an amazing pair of footwear. They just look amazing, taking that classic Timbs look and shifting it just a bit to have a look like a good ole pair of Chukkas. That variety means adding another pair of Timbs to your life that can be worn to more professional settings.

Comfort is also key when you pick up these Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots. You got a lightweight footbed in here so the boot doesn’t weigh your foot down too much. You got a super soft sole to give your feet the padding and support they need. And the materials used here are gonna feel great on your feet and the boot itself won’t be too tight, giving you a nice fit all day long.

Another great element of these boots is that they are more eco-friendly than other boots. That’s because they’re made with responsibly sourced leather and ecologically crafted canvas, with a good deal of recycled plastic in the midst of it all. So while you’re helping yourself out with some high style and comfort, you’re helping the world out too.

Any guy would benefit from having a new pair of Timbs in their lives and that is especially true with these Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots. Wear them out with the guys or at the office and you’ll look great and feel even better. So pick up a pair right now while you still can. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Timberland Davis Square Chukka Boots ($90) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!