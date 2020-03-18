Look Good From the Chest Up for Virtual Meetings with This Shirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working from home has been great! So far. But have you had to sit through a virtual meeting yet? We’ve had to pull it together and look presentable at a moment’s notice twice already this week. Our electric razor is sure getting a workout. But another MVP has been our favorite polo shirt. We just throw it over, run a comb through our hair real quick, and boom. Suddenly we look good—from the chest up, anyway.

Look, no one expects you to be buttoned-up while working from home. But you can’t sit in a virtual meeting wearing jammies. There’s not a boss on Earth worth his salt that will take issue with a decent Ralph Lauren polo, though.

If you need to occasionally look good from the chest up, you’ve got to pick up this shirt at Macy’s. It’s on sale right now for 30 percent off.

The Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo shirt is one of the best-reviewed shirts at Macy’s. 80 percent of its ratings are for a perfect five stars. The number one reason is that Ralph Lauren polos are a classic shirt—great-fitting and well-made. But this one has got so much going for it, it’s no surprise guys all over the US love it.

This Ralph Lauren polo comes in a whopping 46 colors. Forty-six! With so many blues, blacks, greys, greens, reds, pinks, purples, yellows, and whites to choose from, there’s bound to be one that makes you look like a pro on camera (even if you’re wearing skivvies down below).

And it comes in a plethora of sizes to fit any-sized dude, from XS to XXL. Obviously, there’s a Ralph Lauren Mesh Polo for every guy—every shape, size, hair color, and skin tone.

Look Good From The Chest Up Anywhere

You won’t just look good from the chest up in your next virtual meeting. you’ll look good on the golf course, at your in-law’s house, your next backyard barbecue—a polo is one of the most versatile shirts in any guy’s arsenal. And right now you can get the iconic Ralph Lauren polo for 30 percent off. Normally $90, right now with the code VIP, it’s yours for just $63.

Ralph Lauren debuted his original Polo shirt in 1972. This latest version is made from breathable cotton mesh and is cut for a roomy silhouette. It’s not snug, can be layered over a tee, and is great for every situation because it’s sharp-looking but still exudes casual cool. The tennis tail helps keep it tucked in place, if that’s your thing. And RL’s signature embroidered pony gives it that iconic touch.

So if you find yourself working at home these days, it’s only a matter of time before your boss wants to FaceTime, Google Hangout—or learn how to use Zoom!

Responsibility can call you at a moment’s notice. Be ready to look good from the chest up, and pick up this Ralph Lauren Mesh Polo today. And don’t forget to use code VIP for 30 percent off.

Get It: Save 30% on this Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt ($63 with code VIP; was $90) at Macy’s

