Look Sharp on Any Winter Cabin Retreat With These Style Essentials

In the winter, nothing’s better than getting away for a long weekend in the great outdoors. The escape from the daily grind, and the usual haunts, is a win-win—as long as you pack correctly. With some ruggedly handsome style essentials, you can layer like a pro for maximum warmth (and minimum bulk).

Whether you’re heading to a major ski resort or really going off the grid to a backcountry cabin, we’ve identified the style essentials you need for your great escape.

Woolrich South Bay Parka-John Rich & Bros.

[$990; woolrich.com]

Berluti Lamb Leather Gloves

[$780; berluti.com]

Tom Ford Soft Suede Holdall

[$3,950; tomford.com]

Louis Vuitton Gaspar Wallet

[$515; us.louisvuitton.com]

John Varvatos Cotton Hemp Chunky Cardigan (Star USA Cardigan from in-book Win the Weekend feature unavailable)

[$598; johnvarvatos.com]

John Varvatos Star U.S.A. Wight Slim-Fit Patch Jeans

[$248; lordandtaylor.com]

John Varvatos Silk Cashmere Crew

[$398; johnvarvatos.com]

The Frye Company Gordon Lace Up Boots

[$258; thefryecompany.com]

Gucci G-Timeless Watch, 38mm

[$1,020; gucci.com]

Armani Exchange Sunglasses

[$75; sunglasshut.com]

