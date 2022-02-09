Look Your Best Out There and Bundle Up With This London Fog Top Coat

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

The main purpose of our fashion choices in the winter is to stay warm. It would be nice to look good while we do so, but the main point is warmth. No one wants to deal with the cold just for the looks. That’s why you need to pick up something like the London Fog Signature Wool Blend Top Coat when you find it.

No surprise that the London Fog Signature Wool Blend Top Coat is something that can be found at Zappos. Because the top brands carry top-tier stuff in the Zappos store, this coat is yours for the taking. And you will want to take it when you get a sense of how warm this baby can be on a brisk winter’s night.

As soon as you put the London Fog Signature Wool Blend Top Coat on, you will know you made the right choice. The 60%/30%/10% blend of wool, polyester, and rayon makes this coat quite the insulated piece of fashion. Comfortable in other areas as well, letting you move and breathe with ease so you’re not too overwhelmed with heat.

But the real benefit of this that takes it over the top is how good it looks. When you throw this coat on over your stylish and warm outfit for the day, you will look like a million bucks. Any of the three color options you pick will make you look like a member of the highest societies in town. Well worth the price in our eyes.

For the perfect balance of style and function, you can’t lose when you pick up the London Fog Signature Wool Blend Top Coat. Make sure you head on over to Zappos now so you can get one and keep yourself looking good and feeling even better this winter.

Get It: Pick up the London Fog Signature Wool Blend Top Coat ($130) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!