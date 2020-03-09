Looking for Affordable Fashion? Ssense Is The Solution

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Fashion is a fickle thing. Just when you think you’ve mastered a look, styles change and you’re behind the times again. (We just spent the weekend donating all our skinny jeans.) It’s just hard to keep up. High-fashion magazines and websites don’t interest us much. And brand names we recognize are usually far out of our price range. If you’re looking for affordable fashion, check out Ssense.

Ssense (pronounced “essence”) is a fantastic retailer that specializes in couture brands and designer names. But the prices aren’t outrageous, and the styles are, for the most part, stuff we’d actually wear. From jeans to suits, t-shirts to sport coats, slides to sneakers, Ssense is a great source for affordable fashionable apparel that won’t bust your budget.

It’s also an excellent source for staying up on trends. Ssense is more than just a retailer. It’s a fashionable publication that informs, too. Think of it as a bit like Huckberry for the stylish set. The clothes are fashionable and trendy, but it’s a low-pressure approach that doesn’t yell at us.

Ssense can seem, at first glance, like a high-fashion outlet. But dig deeper. Bargains are plentiful and easy to find. But Ssense doesn’t scream at us about “DEALS!” or bombard us with ads and promotions. Simple, clean, and easy to navigate, poking around Ssense is informative and easy. It’s an approach we appreciate.

It’s also a great resource on how to make various looks work. The blog posts read like actual magazine articles, and they’re informative and not at all preachy. With tips on when and where to rock designer duds to insight on how to make certain looks work for you, Ssense is a great place to see what designers are actually selling—not the outlandish, expensive stuff you see on models on the runway.

Ssense Means Affordable Fashion

The names are recognizable, and the brands, undeniable:

Acne Studios

Alexander McQueen

Balenciaga

Belstaff

Descente

Doc Marten

Helmut Lang

Levi’s

Converse

Fendi

Moncler

Naked & Famous

Oliver Peoples

…and that’s just a sampling. Ssense has a massive array of styles and names you’ll recognize. And it’s not all high-fashion; you’re as likely to score a deal on a designer jacket as pick up a pair of Chuck Taylor high-tops. You’ll see casual wear next to high-end duds. It’s a great layout, and an easy way to see how certain pieces might look next to other items you already own.

Ssense has streetwise shoes and shirts but everything else a guy could want. And while you could plunk down hundreds of dollars (or more!) on some high-end designer duds, there’s no need to. Check it out, poke around, and we’re confident you’ll find great gear and apparel at prices that appeal to you.

You don’t need to be a fashionisto to dress in style. And you don’t need to be a zillionaire to own great clothes. Head over to Ssense today, and pick up some great pieces of affordable fashion. You’ll stay hip without looking like a hipster.

Get It: See all the latest styles and clothes at Ssense

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!