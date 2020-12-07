Looking For Wall Art? Here’s How To Frame The Moments That Inspire You Most

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many of us, our childhood rooms were plastered with posters of our heroes. Whether it was an image of Michael Jordan flying across the court for another dunk, or an image of the rock band whose music spoke to your soul, there’s a reason these posters found their way into our childhoods: they inspired us to dream big.

As adults, we usually don’t paper our walls with frameless prints—instead, we decorate our walls with sleek, tasteful frames—but the desire to see our favorite people and moments in history is still there. At Fine Art America, they meld inspiration with aesthetics for beautiful, timeless framed poster prints.

Fine Art America features a variety of art collections, so there is sure to be something that suits your artistic tastes. While they have fantastic collections of wall art, framed prints, canvas prints, and posters, Fine Art America also has unique collaborations with TIME and Sports Illustrated to bring you high-quality, iconic magazine covers to hang within your home or office. From Muhammad Ali to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, both TIME and Sports Illustrated feature decades of the world’s most influential, incredible, and inspirational people.

Beyond these classic collections, Fine Art America features work from independent artists and photographers worldwide, allowing you to support their work directly. Unlike most art marketplaces, Fine Art America helps artists set up shop on their site, even allowing them to do custom markups of their own work. There is artistic and financial freedom for artists, and for customers, there is the freedom to find the best art piece for your place without compromising quality or affordability.

Once you’ve chosen the ideal image for your space, Fine Art America allows you to print your wall art on one of several different mediums. While there’s classic poster or canvas material to print on, there’s also acrylic, metal, and wood prints that may suit your space a little better. If that vibrant Sports Illustrated cover makes a bolder statement in acrylic or metal, it’s always an option too. Plus, fast worldwide shipping makes it a great option for holiday gift shopping.

Now more than ever, it’s worth investing in a thought-provoking art print to boost your mood or simply change up your indoor space. Quarantine may have drawn your attention to blank wall space in your home, or perhaps you have a newfound need for an interesting Zoom background. Whatever the case may be, Fine Art America has the selection and quality that meets the standards of art connoisseurs and admirers everywhere.

If you’re looking to dress up your home with quality wall art, Fine Art America is the perfect online art marketplace to help you decorate the space of your dreams. But if you’re looking to recreate the childhood room where all of your dreams once began, Fine Art America’s TIME and Sports Illustrated collections are sure to add a little extra inspiration to your space.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!