Looking to Make This Holiday Season Big? DXL Has All The Big + Tall Gifts On Guys’ Wish Lists

Getting ready for the holiday season means planning, prepping, and parties. And naturally, shopping. While every retailer is encouraging shoppers to wrap things up early this year, DXL is actually helping make things easy with their Big Holiday Gift Guide…and in-store advice from their Fit + Gift experts.

But before the gifting, make sure you look the part and say “yes” to every invitation that comes your way– from family get-togethers starting with Thanksgiving to work shindigs and New Year’s Eve celebrations. No matter what occasion you’re heading to, DXL should be the Big + Tall guy’s first stop. They have everything guys need to look and feel their best–from casual styles to more polished looks for those fancy parties, in sizes from 1XL to 8XL and waists 38”-70”.

Now for the gifting…where does the ultimate Big + Tall guy (a.k.a. Santa) shop for Big + Tall guys on his list? DXL of course…and for those of you playing Santa, DXL has the perfect gifts that fit like no other with new styles arriving weekly. So whether you’re making deliveries wearing a red suit or comfy flannel pajama pants, this is the one-stop shop, outside of your workshop, you need to shop.

From high-end designers and name brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Columbia, and more to exclusive styles you won’t find anywhere but DXL, these are the gifts on their wish list. And because DXL offers an experience like no other, from the personalized service given at their 250+ stores nationwide, to the comprehensive and ease of shopping at DXL.COM and on the DXL App, checking off that list will be easier than ever.

Don’t know where to start? Check out a few selections from DXL’s online Big Holiday gift guide.

Looks he’ll thank you for from designer brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Robert Graham, vineyard vines, and Lucky Brand—many you’ll only find here in Big + Tall sizes.

Show Jack Frost who’s boss with all the outdoor gear to kill the chill, whether the guy on your list is facing the forecast shoveling snow or swooshing down the slopes. You’ll find all the coats, jackets, fleece layers and gear needed to take on the elements. And don’t forget a good pair of boots.

Make emptying the stocking just as exciting as it was as a kid with socks, sunglasses, boxer briefs, even DXL’s signature cologne. DXL truly is a one-stop shop for everything under the tree and the all-important tradition of the stocking.

Looking for gifts that fit and fit your budget? Here you go…from exclusive Reebok styles you’ll only find at DXL to Columbia gear, durable boots and so much more…all for $100 or less!

Favorites, fifty and under? You bet! From must-have flannel lounge pants (perfect for the season) to versatile easy-care shirts and polos created just for Big + Tall proportions, DXL to the gifting rescue.

