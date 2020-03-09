Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re going around looking for new clothes to wear as the seasons change, everything doesn’t have to be for work. You can get some stuff that is made for your down time. When you just need to relax and unwind. But that doesn’t mean those items have to be cheap and unappealing. So if you want to get some fashionable clothing for your “you” time, head on over to Ssense and pick up the Dsquared2 White Pepsi Edition Cool Fit Tank Top.

Obviously a tank top is not going to be fitting work attire for most guys. If you have a job where they are approved, awesome. You got a great new piece of work clothing here. But for the rest of you guys, the Dsquared2 White Pepsi Edition Cool Fit Tank Top is going to be great to wear after work. Or even under your work attire. If you like to wear an undershirt, this one would get the job done.

But if you pick up the Dsquared2 White Pepsi Edition Cool Fit Tank Top, you aren’t going to want to wear it under something else. You want to show it off. And as the temperature rises, you will love having this shirt. Because of how little it’ll cover up your body and for how lightweight this is. It’s made from 100 percent cotton, so this thing will just breathe and keep you refreshed throughout the day.

The Dsquared2 White Pepsi Edition Cool Fit Tank Top just looks good. That retro design is simple but eye-catching. It gives you a great logo to display, even if you like Pepsi or you don’t. Logo shirts are a popular option when it comes to casual gear. So you can head on over to Ssense now and pick up this great logo tank to make for a really stylish, relaxing outfit this Spring.

Get It: Pick up the Dsquared2 White Pepsi Edition Cool Fit Tank Top ($270) at Ssense

