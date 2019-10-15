Lounge Like You Mean It in the SAXX Sleepwear Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you thought SAXX only made the most comfortable underwear on the planet, allow us to introduce you to the new SAXX Sleepwear Collection. With a full line of lounge pants and cozy shirts, the SAXX Sleepwear Collection uses modern technology to bring all of us guys a more comfortable night’s sleep.

SAXX underwear is renowned for its famous BallPark Pouch. This innovation utilizes panels of soft, moisture-wicking material to keep the boys separated from your thighs. It’s amazing when you’re working out, working, or just on those days when the heat and humidity lower your comfort level to near-zero.

SAXX uses the same forward-thinking approach in its sleepwear. With anti-microbial, moisture-wicking material, they simply let things breathe better and help you stay dry and comfortable down below. So even when the nights are hot and sweaty, your boys don’t have to be.

SAXX uses its softest material called Modal in its Sleepwalker and Snooze loungewear pants ($65). It also uses its patented flat-out seams and an anti-roll waistband to increase the comfort level. Either pair is great for sleeping comfort. Or, they’re also ideal for laying around all day binge-watching Netflix or cheering on your favorite team. With all-day comfort like this, there’s just no reason to put on pants if you don’t have to.

The SAXX Sleepwear Collection also includes a long-sleeve lounge wear sleep shirt ($40), as well as a short-sleeve version for $38.

Sleepwalker vs. Snooze

The two styles of Saxx lounge pants are very similar. They both use Modal fabric for softness and flat-out seams to prevent scratching and chafing. The Sleepwalkers are cut slightly more roomy down the legs. The main difference is the Sleepwalkers use the patented BallPark pouch to cradle your balls in soft, moisture-free comfort. They also use the anti-roll elastic waistband.

Meanwhile the Snooze pants (above) forego the pouch and let the fellas hang free; they also have a drawstring waistband for comfort and versatility. They tend to fit a bit more snug down the legs—mainly at the ankles. But you really can’t go wrong with either style. Each comes in a selection of cool shades of grey, navy, or black.

So if you’re looking for a more comfortable night’s sleep, head over to SAXX and check out its new Sleepwear Collection. Sign up for the e-newsletter, and you’ll get 10 percent off your first order.

With colder months coming, you’re going to need some sleepwear options. And you won’t get softness and comfort like this in typical pajama pants, joggers, or sweats.

Get It: Pick up the SAXX Sleepwalker Lounge Pants ($65) at SAXX

Check out all the great gear and products we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

Can’t Find Comfortable Work Shoes? Zappos & Reebok Have You Covered

Dress for Anything with the New Rhone Commuter Jogger

Hot Tub Dream Machine: Get This Plug-and-Play Hot Tub for Nearly Half Off