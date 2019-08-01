Our 9 Favorite On-Sale Picks From the Lululemon Menswear Section

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Forget the age-old adage that the best clothes to work out in have to be clothes we don’t mind destroying and getting dirty. There’s no reason why our workout attire shouldn’t be as attractive as it is powerful. It should be made to be both pleasing to the eye as well as made for performance. Lululemon shares that idea.

Far from just leggings and womenwear, Lululemon is just as invested in growing its men’s offerings. From collaborations with Robert Geller and Barry’s, to the introduction of post-gym self-care items, the brand is quickly becoming a must-watch for great workout apparel for male customers, too. It’s a brand that understands the idea that if we look our best, we feel our best—and subsequently, perform our best as well.

Lululemon doesn’t have to come at a sky-high price tag, either. The “made too much” category houses some of our favorite marked down finds, from tees and tanks to shorts and swim trunks. It’s not just summer-specific gear, either—there are plenty of hoodies and jackets marked down, too.

Check out our favorite deals from Lululemon for summer and beyond below.