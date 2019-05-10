



While there can be a fair amount of sticker shock when perusing for a new timepiece, consider it an investment you can pass down to future generations. Today’s pilot, diving, and chronograph watches are crafted to last a lifetime.

Here are five of our favorites, all new for spring 2019.

Panerai Submersible Luna Rossa-47mm Custom Gray Dial

This automatic mechanical diving watch is made from the same near-bulletproof material comprising the hull of Luna Rossa’s AC75 (Panerai is their official sponsor for the 36th America’s Cup). At night, the hour markers and dots glow a luminous green.

[$21,600; panerai.com]

Tudor Black Bay

Another handsome diving watch, Tudor’s Black Bay timepiece is waterproof up to 660ft. We especially love the burgundy fabric strap and polished satin finish of its case.

[$3,400; tudorwatch.com]

Breitling Superocean Héritage II Chronograph 44 Outerknown

Stand out in Breathing’s steel and sapphire blue dive watch. It’s the perfect representation of the brand’s partnership with Outerknown—the sustainable apparel manufacturer—which just so happens to be co-founded by surfing juggernaut Kelly Slater. The strap is made from a special yarn crafted from nylon waste.

[$7,100; breitling.com]

Omega Speedmaster CK2998

This sporty and timeless chronograph is a classic for Omega. The first iteration was released in 1959. The black, perforated leather strap; scratch-resistant crystal housing an anti-reflective finish; and pop of red on seconds hand make this one bold timepiece.

[$6,500; omegawatches.com]

Zenith Pilot Cronometro Tipo CP-2 Flyback

Another 60s throwback, this chronograph pilot watch is a stunner what with its brown nubuck leather strap and bronze-grained dial.

[$7,700; zenithwatches.com]