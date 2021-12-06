Luxury Winter Style to Keep You Looking Sharp All Season

When fall blends into winter and the temperatures drop to truly icy conditions, it’s time to slip on a stylish coat or jacket. With a huge variety of classic fabrics and timeless styles, the pieces below are sure to up your streetwear game.

From modern updates to the classic wool overcoat to a durable down puffer to a shearling statement piece, these seasonal stalwarts will keep you covered during winter’s worst.

Get the look (above): Ermenegildo XXX Jacket ($5,375; zegna.com) & Suit ($4,078; zegna.com); Brunello Cucinelli Knit ($2,650; Brunello Cucinelli Soho).

Get the look: Fendi Beige Wool Reversible Coat ($3,290; fendi.com) & Mohair Striped Knit ($895; fendi.com).

Get the look: Emporio Armani Kimono Jacket ($1,495; armani.com) & Straight Leg Trouser ($825; armani.com).

Get the look: Salvatore Ferragamo Sports Coat ($5,400; ferragamo.com), Boy Scout Deconstructed Jacket ($2,100; ferragamo.com), Utilitarian Pants ($830; ferragamo.com) & Sock Sneakers ($750; ferragamo.com).

Get the look: Gucci Shearling Coat ($14,500; gucci.com) & Wool Cable Knit Vest ($1,200; gucci.com); TOD’S Shetland Pants ($2,245; tods.com).