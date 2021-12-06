Man wearing striped suit and head scarf
Mark Grgurich

Style

Luxury Winter Style to Keep You Looking Sharp All Season

by Kevin Breen

When fall blends into winter and the temperatures drop to truly icy conditions, it’s time to slip on a stylish coat or jacket. With a huge variety of classic fabrics and timeless styles, the pieces below are sure to up your streetwear game.

From modern updates to the classic wool overcoat to a durable down puffer to a shearling statement piece, these seasonal stalwarts will keep you covered during winter’s worst.

Get the look (above): Ermenegildo XXX Jacket ($5,375; zegna.com) & Suit ($4,078; zegna.com); Brunello Cucinelli Knit ($2,650; Brunello Cucinelli Soho).

Man wearing camel-colored coat
Mark Grgurich

Get the look: Fendi Beige Wool Reversible Coat ($3,290; fendi.com) & Mohair Striped Knit ($895; fendi.com).

Man with shoulder-length hair sitting in chair wearing belted jacket
Mark Grgurich

Get the look: Emporio Armani Kimono Jacket ($1,495; armani.com) & Straight Leg Trouser ($825; armani.com).

Man with shoulder-length hair sitting in chair wearing camel-colored coat, white pants, and sneakers
Mark Grgurich

Get the look: Salvatore Ferragamo Sports Coat ($5,400; ferragamo.com), Boy Scout Deconstructed Jacket ($2,100; ferragamo.com), Utilitarian Pants ($830; ferragamo.com) & Sock Sneakers ($750; ferragamo.com).

Man with shoulder-length hair wearing white cable knit sweater and brown jacket
Mark Grgurich

Get the look: Gucci Shearling Coat ($14,500; gucci.com) & Wool Cable Knit Vest ($1,200; gucci.com); TOD’S Shetland Pants ($2,245; tods.com).

Man wearing blue parka jacket
Mark Grgurich

Get the look: Fjällräven Expedition Long Down Parka ($600; fjallraven.com).

Topics: fashion style
