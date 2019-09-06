Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Labor Day has come and gone, and Black Friday is still a few months off. No need to wait until November to upgrade your wardrobe—Macy’s is having a huge sale on everything you need for fall and beyond right now.

For the next 48 hours, Macy’s is dropping prices down so much, you don’t even need a coupon upon checkout. From Michael Kors suit separates starting at $56 to a London Fog raincoat for just $120, there are plenty of options for the coming season. Need more workout attire? There’s plenty to pick from, including deals on items from Under Armour and Nike. Looking for watches? Pick up a new Fossil watch with a leather strap for just $94. Dress pants start at $30 and come in plenty of colors, while a pair of Unlisted by Kenneth Cole oxfords will run you a jaw-dropping $37.

Check out our picks from the Macy’s sale below.