Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Pants GET IT!

Take advantage of this sale to add more work-appropriate options to your closet. These have a hint of stretch, so they’ll remain comfortable even if you don’t leave your desk all day.

Get It: Pick up the Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Navy Pants ($76; was $190) at Macy’s.