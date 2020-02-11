Macy’s Has This Amazing Leather Jacket On Sale Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A nice leather jacket is a wonderful thing. There are tons of style options one can choose, but the right choice can make any outfit so much more appealing. For those of you looking to pick one up for your wardrobe, the Tasso Elba Pietro Leather Jacket is on sale at Macy’s today.

The Tasso Elba Pietro Leather Jacket is an amazing jacket. That simple and sleek design with that supple brown leather is gorgeous. For a night out with friends or a trip to work with a little chill in the air, this will become a quick favorite.

Made with some seriously top of the line leather, this jacket from Tasso Elba is really stunning to look at. But it’s also really comfortable to wear. When you throw it on, it will wrap itself around you without ever being too constricting. It will move with you to make your time wearing it really comfortable.

This Tasso Elba Pietro Leather Jacket is pretty great for the winter because it is really good at keeping you warm. Not during a blizzard, mind you. It’s not a parka. For a moderately cold day, this will keep you nice and warm as that is what leather does. And with the neckband collar with snap enclosure, you’ll be nice and toasty.

If you act now, the Tasso Elba Pietro Leather Jacket is going to be available for a real steal. When you use coupon code LOVE during checkout, it will lose an additional 20 percent from the sales price. But this sale and coupon code won’t last. So pick it up now and add some high fashion to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Tasso Elba Pietro Leather Jacket ($208 with coupon code LOVE; was $350) at Macy’s

