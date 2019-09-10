Our Favorite Nike Athletic Socks Are a Great Deal at Macy’s

Guys, don’t skimp on the socks.

There are a few things in life worth paying a little extra for. A decent mattress comes to mind. Good beer certainly qualifies. Toilet paper is definitely a get-what-you-pay-for kind of item. And great socks should be on that list as well.

One of our favorite socks is made by Nike—and clearly, we’re not alone. Nike athletic socks come in a handy six-pack, in crew, quarter, ankle, and no-show styles. They’re available in white or black. Best of all, they have over 800 reviews at Macy’s alone, and still manage a perfect five-star rating. So you should head over to Macy’s today and get a great deal on a six-pack of Nike socks for just $20.

Fact is, socks are one of the most knocked-off garments in the world. When we buy socks at our local discount store, or even at various places online (yep, even Amazon), there’s no guarantee that they’re authentic, or are truly made by the brand that’s listed on the label. We know that. We know we’re taking a chance when buying discounted socks, and that’s fine—if we’re in a pinch.

But we also know to temper our disappointment when they wear out their softness and stability in a matter of months, or completely fall apart after a few runs through the washer. A better solution? Buy a known brand from a seller you trust.

We love these Nike socks because they’re soft and comfortable, and they’ll last for dozens, if not hundreds, of washes. At the gym, they’re tough enough to withstand the most severe punishment, whether we’re running, balling, or lifting. And on the street, they’re great for everyday.

Honestly, we rock the black ones to the office all the time; they’re way more comfortable than synthetic dress socks, even if we’re wearing loafers.

And they’re ideal for boots. In fall and winter, dress socks just don’t cut it. We need full-length, thick socks to keep our toes warm and our footing secure. And really need our socks to dry relatively quickly if we step in a slush or puddle. These Nike athletic socks make great winter socks.

When it comes to socks, you definitely get what you pay for. And besides, twenty bucks for six pairs of socks is a great deal! So get over to Macy’s today and get six pairs of excellent socks that will last you for a long time to come. No matter where your feet take you.