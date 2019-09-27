Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Macy’s Suiting Event is a treasure trove of deals, bargains, and steals on amazing dress clothes and suits for men. The Macy’s suit sale runs though October 6—but this weekend only during Macy’s Savings Stackup , you can stack an extra 20 percent off on thousands of items at Macys.com. That means at least 20 percent off clear across the showroom floor—even on items already on sale. Just use the codeat checkout.

That’s right. Right now you can get unbelievable deals sitewide on home furnishings, luggage, kitchenwares, fall fashion, and much more. Prices are far below already-marked-down deals. But only through Sunday at midnight EST.

But know this: The 20 percent Savings Stackup also means that right now, many of the awesome men’s suits and suit separates for sale at Macy’s annual suit sale are marked down even further! That’s great news for guys still shopping for a new suit.

The Men’s Journal Pick

We recommend this top-rated Alfani Stretch Performance Solid Slim-Fit Three-piece Suit. It comes in five versatile shades, including black, navy, light and dark grey, and blue. And it’s already on sale for nearly 70 percent off. So just use the code SAVE through Sunday night, and your savings on this top-rated suit can be as much as 80 percent off retail.

That’s a crazy deal on a complete suit! Especially one that’s got a 4.9-star rating on nearly 300 reviews. It’s by far the highest-rated men’s suit at Macys.com. And it’s a great deal right now at Macy’s Suit Sale.

Components are sold separately for the Alfani, so you’ve got to buy the jacket (from $88; was $360), pants ($47; was $135), and vest ($35; normally $100) individually. But that just gives you even more versatility. Pick up a jacket, or grab a pair of dress pants if that’s all you need to kick your wardrobe up a notch. Vests and waistcoats are making a comeback this fall, so maybe it’s a great opportunity to jump on that bandwagon.

So get over to Macy’s now, and take advantage of the suit sale. Combined with the Savings Stackup, it’s a deal and a bargain you just can’t ignore.

Get It: Save up to 80% at the Macy’s Suiting Event and Savings Stackup through 9/29 only

Check out all the products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

SEE ALSO:

This Modern Winter Parka Is An Unbeatable Deal Right Now at Huckberry

Save $200 Now on the Precise and Gorgeous Citizen Eco-Drive World Perpetual A-T Watch

Perfect Fall Boots On Sale Now at Zappos