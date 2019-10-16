Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you haven’t yet picked up your new suit at Macy’s, there’s still time. The Semi-annual Suit Sale is happening now, so for a limited time, you can take 40-60 percent off select suits, jackets, pants, and vests.

Better yet, right now it’s the Customer Celebration Event at Macy’s. Use the code THANKS at checkout and you get to take an extra 25 percent off select regular-priced, sale, and clearance clothing! So that 60-percent-off suit becomes WAY cheaper.

In fact, our initial search revealed more than 1,300 suits, jackets, pants, and vests at macys.com that qualified for the extra 25 percent off. You can’t afford to miss this!

And that code is good for all kinds of stuff all over the Macy’s website. From clothes and accessories to shoes, even jewelry, and home items. It’s a fantastic opportunity to stock up for the holidays. Just use the promo code THANKS at checkout.

The Men’s Journal Pick

We love this Kenneth Cole Reaction Ready Flex Slim-Fit Suit. And we’re not alone! More than 250 Macy’s customers have purchased and reviewed this ensemble and rated it a nearly-perfect 4.8 stars. Normally priced at $395, it’s marked down 60 percent. That means it’s just $158 during the Semi-annual Suit Sale.

But wait! Enter the code THANKS at checkout, and your savings on this full suit jumps to a mind-boggling 70 percent!

So for a full Kenneth Cole Reaction suit, including jacket and pants in your choice for black, navy, blue, grey, and light grey, is just $118. That’s simply amazing.

This Kenneth Cole Reaction suit jacket is cut slim through the shoulders, chest, and waist, with higher armholes and slimmer sleeves for a contemporary fit. The pants are also cut Slim. They’ll sit slightly below the waist and snug up to your hips and thighs, and end with a narrow leg opening. The pants come with a pre-tailored and hemmed 32-inch inseam, so they’re meant to be stylishly short.

If you’re looking for a fantastic suit at a great price, this is a deal you shouldn’t pass up. Be sure to enter the code THANKS at checkout, and fill your cart with a ton of stuff for the holidays! You won’t get better deals than this come Christmastime.

Get It: Save 70 percent on the Kenneth Cole Reaction Ready Flex Suit ($118; was $395) at Macy’s

Ralph Lauren Peacoat

Top off your new suit with this gorgeous peacoat from Ralph Lauren. It also qualifies for the Customer Celebration Event—and it’s marked down during the Semi-annual Suit Sale. Normally $495, it’s 50 percent off—just $247.

Add the code THANKS at checkout, and you can lop another 25 percent off the sale price. Now you’re talking $310 off!

That’s a $500 Ralph Lauren peacoat, in your choice of four colors including tan, for just $185. It’s lined, with a zip-up bib for serious winter warmth and weather protection.

Get It: Save $310—63 percent!—on this Ralph Lauren Peacoat ($185; was $495) at Macy’s

