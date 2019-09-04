Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Every man’s closet has at least some denim in it. Now, not every guy may own a denim jacket, but we’d be hard-pressed to find a guy that doesn’t have at least one pair of jeans in his closet. Chances are, you have more than just a solitary pair. Like potato chips, you can’t stop at just one.

A great pair of jeans needs to be comfortable, but also needs to be functional. They need to be durable, versatile, and be in a wash that’s classic enough for everyday wear. They also need to be able to withstand washes, seasons, and trends. It’s a tall order.

If you’re looking for a great pair of jeans, look no further than the styles available at Madewell.

Madewell has a bevy of styles, washes and cuts for every guy. From skinny to slim to athletic slim and straight, there are four different fits for every kind of guy, body type and preference.

Like a tighter pair of denim? Go for the skinny or slim cuts. Next, choose how flexible you prefer your denim, be it an everyday flex, authentic flex, or rigid. While the skinny jeans don’t come in a rigid option (that just sounds uncomfortable), the flex styles are a way better bet. They’re comfortable and are designed for movement, so you won’t get uncomfortable throughout the day.

Prefer a looser cut? Try the athletic slim or the straight leg jeans. And much like the slimmer jeans, there are options to customize the level of rigidity and comfort. Just because the straight jeans are made to be a little looser, going for the flex choices can bring comfort but also durability. And the athletic slim is great for more muscular bodies that like a tighter fit but can’t fit into the traditional slim or skinny jeans. No matter what, Madewell has a pair of jeans for each guy.

Jeans are never going to go out of style. They’re made for comfort and function. If you want a pair that’s made to last, pick one up at Madewell. You can’t go wrong.

Get It: Pick up a pair of Madewell jeans (starting at $70) at Madewell.

