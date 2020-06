Allday Crewneck Tee GET IT!

Something about a striped tee-shirt just screams summer. And you can add one to your wardrobe by picking this wonderfully made shirt from Madewell at a great price.

Get It: Pick up the Allday Crewneck Tee ($25; was $35) at Madewell

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!