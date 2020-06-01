Madewell Has So Many Summer Styles On Sale Right Now

Linen-Blend Crewneck SweaterGET IT!
It can get a little chilly if you’re hanging out by the water in the summer. This lightweight sweater will keep you cool from the summer wind while keeping you comfy. And the whole time, you will look good in this great looking piece of outerwear.
Get It: Pick up the Linen-Blend Crewneck Sweater ($70; was $98) at Madewell
Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top