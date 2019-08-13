Find The Perfect Pair Of Jeans At Madewell

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Trying to find the right pair of jeans isn’t easy. Sizing varies by company, and one brand’s version of skinny is another’s version of a straight leg. So how does one go about finding the right pair of jeans? Going to the brick-and-mortar locations and trying on each and every style is certainly an option—but it is an annoying, time-consuming one. At Madewell, there is an easy-to-use quiz to help choose the best styles for each individual user with the interactive quiz to find the perfect pair.

There are three initial options for fit: Skinny, slim, or straight. Then, pick the fabric based on how soft or tough your optimal pair of jeans is. The options fall under Everyday Flex, Authentic Flex, and Rigid. Finally, choose your perfect wash, be it light, medium or dark/black. Once you make your selects, you’re given your perfect pair of denim, no guesswork required.

Picking a pair of jeans has never been easier. Madewell is known for great denim. The brand’s materials are of the highest quality and there is no doubt about it when they are being worn. And Madewell is so confident in the quality of its jeans, the brand even partners with Blue Jeans Go Green and Habitat for Humanity to recycle customers’ old pairs. Truly, choosing a new pair of jeans has never been easier (or better for the environment).

Check out three of our favorite pairs of jeans below.