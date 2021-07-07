Maintain The Hair Down There With Meridian Grooming Products

The Classic Maintenance Package GET IT!

With this package, you can get yourself an entire grooming routine in one fell swoop. The trimmer, the spray, and 3 creams that’ll make sure the skin is always as fresh as it was when you were but a wee lad.

Get It: Pick up The Classic Maintenance Package ($140) at Meridian Grooming

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!