Make Her Happy With This Bulova Crystal Accent Watch

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner guys. There’s a lot we gotta do to make sure the day is just right for our loved ones. And one of those things we gotta do is get her a good gift. Something beyond flowers and candy. You gotta do something special. And in our eyes, the Bulova Crystal Accent Gold-Tone Watch and Bangle Boxed Set is very special.

Getting your loved one some jewelry for Valentine’s Day is a time-honored tradition. It’s a classic for a reason. Our loved ones tend to love jewelry for 2 reasons. 1. They tend to be expensive so they know we didn’t just grab whatever we could get for them and 2. Good jewelry is an amazing fashion accessory that can elevate any outfit.

Take the Bulova Crystal Accent Gold-Tone Watch and Bangle Boxed Set from Zales for example. This is not the cheapest gift you can buy for someone. And it doesn’t like that way either. With the watch and bracelets that come in this pack, she will look like a million bucks.

One look at this watch and you can tell that it’ll look amazing on her wrist, no matter what outfit she pairs it with. And even better is that the two bracelets look just as good. They may be made with stainless steel and colored gold, but no one will be able to tell that this isn’t the highest quality gold in town.

Zales knows how to deliver some top-shelf jewelry to anyone looking for it. And the Bulova Crystal Accent Gold-Tone Watch and Bangle Boxed Set is a perfect example of that. Pricey but not too pricey and stylish as all get out, she will love opening this up on Valentine’s Day. You can’t go wrong here.

Get It: Pick up the Bulova Crystal Accent Gold-Tone Watch and Bangle Boxed Set ($300; was $435) at Zales

Get it!

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022