Make Your Days A Little Brighter With This Sales Event From Zappos

ASICS GEL-Venture 7 GET IT!

You can still go jogging during this situation. Or you can just pick up a treadmill. Either way, you can still get your blood pumping by running. And you’ll need some good running shoes for that. These will more than get the job done and will get plenty of use when this situation blows over as well. At this price, you really can’t pass them up.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Venture 7 ($49; was $70) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!