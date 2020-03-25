Make Your Days A Little Brighter With This Sales Event From Zappos

Prana Vargas Short GET IT!

For your springtime workout needs, you should pick up these shorts. You can wear them comfortably during whatever workout you are doing during this weird time, be it a run or some yoga. They’re stretchy so your movements are never hindered. And they are moisture-wicking, so you won’t end up with a sweat-stained pair of stinky shorts. You can even wear them during the day to just hang out. If you’re working at home, comfort is pretty key.

Get It: Pick up the Prana Vargas Short ($41; was $55) at Zappos

