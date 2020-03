Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker GET IT!

For some relaxed footwear during this shut-in, you can do a lot worse than picking up these sneakers. A pretty simple pair. You can wear them around the home or you can wear them outside for the necessary trips to the market. No matter what, you will be comfortable.

Get It: Pick up the Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker ($49; was $65) at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!